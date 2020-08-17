Pandit Jasraj Once Said-Indian Music Calms You

It's a sad day for music lovers as legendary musician and doyen of classical music Pandit Jasraj passed away. The 90 year old who breathed his last in New Jersey from cardiac arrest leaves behind a rich legacy of music as also unforgettable memories for those who were fortunate to have met him.

Pandit Jasraj is synonymous with classical music but did you know that he had worked in Bollywood too? If you haven't, then try listening to Ladki Sahyadri Ki 9V Shantaram). Jasraj's jugalbandi with Pandit Bhimsen in Birbal My Brother is also worth listening to and of course the romantic song Vaada Tumse Hain Vaada. In all these songs, what stands out is Pandit Jasraj outdoing himself in each song.

But guess what? Pandit Jasraj had even performed before Tribhuwan Bir Bikram Shah, the King of Nepal way back in 1952. He was just 22 years old then! This was his first performance in front of a King and what happened next is sure to shock you.

In an interview, Pandit Jasraj revealed that the Nepal King had rewarded him with 5000 gold coins. When the King's men conveyed this message to Pandit Jasraj, he was not only shocked but also sweating, the legendary musician says that he had almost fainted on hearing the news.

He always wore his heart on his sleeves. The singer did not one hesitate when asked about his favourite singer. In an interview he had said that Lata Mangeshkar was his favourite and also said he was hooked to African and Western music. And yes, the OTT bug had bitten the singer too. Pandit Jasraj is said to have watched a few movies of his grand daughter's choice on the OTT platform.

The singer had summed up Indian classical music in just one sentence—it calms you down. Pandit Jasraj has immortalised classical music and his songs will remain in the hearts of millions of his fans forever.