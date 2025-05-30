‘Paramapada Sopanam’ from ‘Boom Boom’ turns up the heat

Arjun Ambati, who gained popularity with diverse roles in Ardhanari, Teppa Samudram, and Wedding Diaries, and became a household name through Bigg Boss, is gearing up for his next big-screen appearance in Paramapada Sopanam. The film, set for a grand worldwide release on July 11, stars Jenifer Emmanuel as the female lead and is produced by Gudimitla Siva Prasad under the S.S. Media banner, with presentation by Gudimitla Suvarnalatha and co-production by Gudimitla Eshwar.

Directed by debutant Naga Shiva — a protégé of star filmmaker Puri Jagannadh — the film has already generated buzz with its promotional content. After the first lyrical track Chinni Chinni Thappulevo went viral, raising anticipation for the movie, the team has now released their second single, Boom Boom, a high-energy mass number.

Sung by star vocalist Geetha Madhuri, Boom Boom is a vibrant, foot-tapping party track. Sharing her excitement, Geetha said, “I loved singing Boom Boom. It has a lively swing that will appeal to everyone. Naga Shiva garu is debuting as a director with this film, and I wish him and the team all the best.”

With lyrics penned by Rambabu Gosala and a peppy tune composed by Dave Jhand — who earlier impressed with his work in Ravi Teja’s Eagle — the song aims to connect with the masses and is already drawing positive reactions online.

With promotions in full swing and music tracks gaining momentum, Paramapada Sopanam is shaping up to be a promising entertainer to watch out for this July.