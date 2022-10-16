Parineeti Chopra Is Introduced As Shraddha Gupta From Amitabh's Uunchai…

Bollywood's most-awaited movie Uunchai holds an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra. As the director termed it to be as a plot that deals with friendship and the bond between the main characters, there is a lot of positive buzz on this family entertainer. From a few days, the makers are unveiling the first look posters of the lead roles and today, they shared the poster of Parineeti and introduced her as Shraddha Gupta.



Parineeti Chopra also shared the first look poster on her Instagram page and treated all her fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "Extremely grateful and forever indebted to Sooraj Sir for giving me Shraddha in his #Uunchai. I grew up watching his films, and today I am starring in one.. Pinch me! Catch this beautiful film in a theatre near you on 11.11.22 #75YearsOfRajshri | #SoorajBarjatya | @amitabhbachchan | @anupampkher | @boman_irani | @neena_gupta | #Sarika | @rajshrifilms | #MahaveerJain | @natashamalpanioswal | @boundlessmedia.in | @mahaveer_jain_films | @uunchaithemovie | #Rajshri |".

Going with the poster, Pari looked awesome and is seen enjoying the beautiful snow-filled mountains aura with all smiles! Anupam also shared her poster and wrote, "Someone who is a fine actor and also a very dear friend! Welcome #ParineetiChopra to the cast of #Uunchai! Meet our dear Pari as Shraddha Gupta in #Uunchai! A film by the BRILLIANT #SoorajBarjatya, in theatres 11.11.22. JAI HO! #Friendship".

Neena Gupta is essaying the role of Boman Irani's wife in this movie, and thus she is introduced as Neena Gupta as Shabina Siddiqui! Boman Irani introduced him as Javed Siddiqui in the earlier released first look poster… Well, Sarika's is introduced as Mala Trivedi. She also looked great holding a backpack in the poster. In the earlier released poster, Amitabh Bachchan is introduced as Amit Srivastava and the movie celebrates life and friendship. It will release on 11th November, 2022! Along with him, even Anupam Kher and Boman Irani are also essaying prominent roles in this movie and they all will hold a great bond in this film.

Along with these three ace actors, the movie also has Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Nafisa Ali, Sheen Dass and Abhishek Singh Pathania in prominent roles.

This Sooraj Barjatya directorial is produced by the director along with Mahaveer Jain and Natasha Malpani Oswal under the Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media banners. Uuchai movie will hit the big screens on 11th November, 2022!