Parineeti teases fans with the practice session for her first live performance

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has teased her fans with a glimpse into her musical journey as she prepares for her inaugural live performance. Sharing a video montage on Instagram, Parineeti is seen with headphones and a microphone, capturing moments of her singing practice. The video features the soulful tune of 'Sanson Ki Mala' by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

In the caption, the actress expressed her anticipation, stating, "From my soul to stage very soon." Parineeti had earlier announced her entry into the music world on January 25, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to embark on this new chapter. She also shared a video of her rendition of 'MaanaKe Hum YaarNahin' from the 2017 romantic film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu,' in which she starred alongside AyushmannKhurrana.

While she has been venturing into the music scene, Parineeti's acting career continues to make strides. Her last on-screen appearance was in 'Mission Raniganj' opposite Akshay Kumar. The actress is now gearing up for her next project alongside Diljit Dosanjh titled 'Chamkila.' Set in Punjab, the film depicts the story of Amar Singh Chamkila (played by Diljit) and his partner Amarjot Kaur (played by Parineeti), who were tragically assassinated in 1988, a case that remains unsolved.







