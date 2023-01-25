Pathaan Box Office: SRK Sets Record with Advance Ticket Sales of 5.6 Lakhs; to Release on 5200 Screens Worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan's latest film "Pathaan," directed by Siddharth Anand, is set to make its debut on the big screen after a four-year hiatus. The film has been breaking records in its advance booking, selling a total of 5.6 lakh tickets in the PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis chains. This marks the biggest advance ticket sales to date for a Hindi film, surpassing the overall advance booking of "War," which sold 4.1 lakh tickets. This historic response to advance booking speaks to the hype surrounding the film.

In terms of a pan-India perspective, "Pathaan" has also exceeded the advance bookings of "KGF 2," which sold approximately 5.15 lakh tickets in the three chains. "Pathaan" has achieved the second-biggest advance of all time in the three national chains, behind only "Bahubali 2," which sold 6.5 lakh tickets in 2017. Notably, "Pathaan" is a non-holiday release, whereas "KGF 2" and "War" were released on national holidays.



On a nationwide basis, "Pathaan" has sold over 11 lakh tickets, setting another record for a Bollywood film by a significant margin. The advance booking records set by "Pathaan" are expected to remain unchallenged for a long time, as it would take a Hindi film with exceptional hype to surpass this feat, particularly on a non-holiday release. "Pathaan" aims to earn a first-day all-India business of around Rs. 50 crore, with the Hindi version potentially earning over Rs. 45 crore on its opening day. The film also aims to become the first Bollywood film to earn a century in two days.



"Pathaan" is set to release on 7700 screens worldwide, with 5200 screens in India (4800 in Hindi) and another 2500 screens in the international market. The film will begin showing as early as 6 am and is expected to have round-the-clock showcasing on January 26th, Republic Day. The film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles with an extended cameo from Salman Khan as Tiger. Stay tuned for more box office updates on "Pathaan."

