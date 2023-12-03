Patience is the biggest mantra in film industry: Anchor Chandu

Chandrakanth, who is popular with the name Anchor Chandu is the recent sensation in social media handles. Started his career as a review anchor in Hyderabad, later showed his mark in interviewing film celebrities. Now, Chandu is making his way into silver screen. In an exclusive conversation with Hans India, Chandu shares the ups and downs in his journey. Let’s have a look into it.



Tell us about your childhood?

I belong to Machilipatnam and my entire childhood is done there. My father is a lorry driver and mom is a homemaker. I belong to a basic middle-class family. And I was grown at my grandma and uncle’s place.

What made you to come into this field and how was it started?

I have grown up watch Chiranjeevi sir movies and listening to his songs. I used to dance like him after coming from the movie. I used to see myself in the role of the protagonist for every film and used to be in that character. That interest brought me to Hyderabad. I had a clarity that chances won’t come that easy. That made me to choose anchoring so that I can meet everyone and improve my contacts.

Tell us about the challenges you faced in your early life.

There were no difficulties in getting the job. But, it became tough when I started to do interviews. Some people used to treat very bad when I approached them for interviews. But, later got habituated to them slowly. Then, I realised patience is the biggest mantra in film industry.

Basically, parents won't agree to enter into this field. How was the support from them?

Being from a middle class family, definitely relatives used to suggest me that this wont work out for us. Go, do a job and all. But my grandmother’s support mad eme stand here. She used to give money and send me to dance auditions and all. Without her support, I am nothing here.

It is heard that you were been called for Bigg Boss show? Can we expect you in the next season?

No, Not at all. I was never been approached by Bigg Boss team. But, if I get a call, I will not leave that opportunity. If everything goes well. May be you may see me in the coming seasons.

Sometimes, your interviews led to some controversies. Are they planned?

Definitely, not planned. For example, if we take recent issue with an actress. When I met her first time to get an interview, she said that she is not in that mood. So, later when I got chance to interview her. I started with ‘Is your mood ok now?’ It portrayed in another way and she left the studio. Later, it got sorted out. But, these are not planned.

Tell us about your future planning.

Present, I’m acting in two movies which are about to release. There were couple of web-series in production stage. My main aim is to get busy as an actor and to get a name like Vijay Sethupathi that ‘Chandu can do any role.’