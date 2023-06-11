Patience, persistence are key points to success- Director V Jayashankarr

Cinema is a colorful world. Some opportunities depend on luck, while others knock on the door depending on talent. Even with talent, it is natural that sometimes our efforts fail. However, life will go smoothly if you persevere and persevere without cringing. It also shows many new paths.

In an exclusive conversation with Tollywood director V. Jayashankarr, he says "Patience, persistence and faith are the key points for getting successful." Let’s have a look into it.

Tell us about your family background and how your first opportunity in the industry came about?

My father has a timber depot business. I love movies since my childhood. I wanted to work in the film industry. That's why even when I was working in Bank of India, my focus was on films. As a first attempt in this process, I spoke with the famous novelist and film writer Kommanapally Ganapathirao. He gave an exam and offered me a chance as an assistant writer. After that experience, I worked as a writing assistant for TV serials like “Abhishekam” and “Aparanji.” From there, my film career got started.

What were the first movie experiences?

At first I didn't get any direction opportunities. That's why my focus was more on writing. In the same order, I joined Sampath Nandi as a writing assistant. As he liked my work, he gave me a chance to direct the movie "Paper Boy". He is the producer of this project. This movie is distributed by Geeta Arts. That was a big turning point in my life. Allu Aravind gave good suggestions which were helping me.

Do you think your debut film "Paper Boy" was as successful as expected?

"Paper Boy" was released in 2018. Although the movie did well, we did not get the expected result. But during the lockdown, the same movie got an unexpected response on Amazon Prime. The film got views at a record level. It made us very happy. We felt that our hard work paid off. After that I got an opportunity to be a creative board member in Allu Arvind's 'Aha' company.

You have currently shot a film titled 'Ari'. How did you get the chance for this movie?

When we released the movie 'Paper Boy' in America, a prominent businessman RV Reddy distributed our movie there. As he liked my work, he himself produced the movie 'Ari'. Seshu Maram Reddy is also another producer of this movie

'Ari' title is very strange? Not even that catchy. And do you think this movie will reach all classes of audience?

I feel that although the title is important for any movie, the content is also very important. We are very confident in our content. We are sure that this film will entertain the audience of all sections. This film “Ari” is an attempt to tell about Arishadvarga in a new perspective. That's why we have chosen the title as appropriate for the story. It is an anthology movie. “My Name is Nobody” is the tag line. 'Ari' is a collection of various stories.

Are the characters in this film related to each other?

In this film there is an inter-link between one character and another character. But there is no direct link. Also there are many more surprising characters in the movie. All of them arouse curiosity in the viewer.

'Ari' starred senior actors like Saikumar, Suman and Amani. You are a new director. How did you feel working with them?

All the senior actors who worked with me in this film were very friendly. It was kind of a new learning experience for me. Especially when it comes to improvising any dialogue, they give 100% effort. They used to show how well they could act. Also give advice regarding their role. All their inputs are very valuable.

Tell us about your music director Anup Rubens?

Anup is my acquaintance from before. I have heard many songs composed by him. There is a lot of feel in those songs. The two songs he contributed for this film will amaze you. Also the background score is very different.

Why should the audience watch the movie 'Ari'?

Ari is a philosophical movie. The film tells the philosophical aspect of 'how a man should live, how not to live'. We can also know the nature of good and bad from the nature of the characters in it. It is a thought provoking effort.

Who are your favorite directors in the Telugu film industry?

I like the direction of K. Raghavendra Rao along with director Aadurthi Subbarao. Also like Trivikram Srinivas direction in this generation.

Who is your favorite hero? Which hero would you like to work with in the future?

Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu are my favorite stars. Any director wants to work with them. I like Mahesh's films like “Shrimanthudu” and “Maharshi.”

Do you have anything to say to the budding writers and youngsters who want to enter the film industry?

A lot of patience is required to succeed in this field. You have to keep trying. Self motivation is very important. You should believe in yourself. Because cinema is an art form like literature.

People like Shakespeare and Rabindranath Tagore have not missed the tide in the literary field. What are we? But if there is a deep desire, we can reach our destination.

Tell us about your future projects?

I am planning a film based on Economic Hitman. There is another film in pre-production. My friend Ravi will be producing it.