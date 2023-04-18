Pawan Kalyan Begins Shooting for OG

Popular actor Pawan Kalyan has a promising list of upcoming movies, and one of them is the much-awaited action drama tentatively titled "OG" directed by the young filmmaker Sujeeth. The movie has once again grabbed attention as the makers announced that Pawan Kalyan has officially started shooting today in Mumbai. Important scenes featuring him and other cast members will be filmed during this schedule.

Actress Priyanka Arul Mohan is expected to play the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan in this big-budget movie produced by DVV Entertainment. Thaman is the music composer for this film, which has created a lot of buzz with the recently released teaser.