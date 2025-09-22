  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG Goes Houseful in AMB Cinemas

Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG has gone houseful in AMB Cinemas despite ₹445 ticket prices. Over 5.3 lakh fans have shown interest on BookMyShow.

Pawan Kalyan’s new film They Call Him OG is creating big buzz. In AMB Cinemas, all Telugu shows are already houseful, even with ticket prices at ₹445 plus tax.

On BookMyShow, more than 5.3 lakh people have shown interest in watching the movie. This is Pawan Kalyan’s second film after becoming Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.

His last movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu did not do well, but fans are very excited for OG.

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj.

Director: Sujeeth.

