Payal Rajput's Mangalavaram Movie OTT Rights Secures by This Popular OTT Platform





Payal Rajput's much-anticipated thriller, "Mangalavaram," is poised for a global release on November 17, 2023. The digital rights to this pivotal film in Payal Rajput's career have been secured by the popular OTT platform, Aha. This move is generating significant buzz, and fans are eager to witness the intense collaboration between Payal Rajput and the director of RX100, Ajay Bhupathi.

While an official announcement is pending, reliable sources from the film's team have disclosed to OTTplay that Aha is in the lead to acquire the digital rights. The deal is expected to be finalized in the coming days, and according to the latest information, "Mangalavaram" is scheduled to premiere on Aha in the second week of December 2023.

Described as a suspense thriller with a unique theme, "Mangalavaram" showcases Payal Rajput in a bold and impactful role within the backdrop of a village drama. Ajay Bhupathi, known for his directorial prowess in RX100, has crafted a distinctive narrative, promising a departure from his previous work. The film, produced by A Creative Works and Mudhra Media Works, boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Nanditha Swetha, Divya Pillai, Azmal, Ravindra Vijay, Krishna Chaitanya, Ajay Gosh, Shravan Reddy, Srithej, and others in pivotal roles.

Following the success of RX100, Payal Rajput's fans are eagerly anticipating "Mangalavaram" as a potential blockbuster that could redefine her career trajectory. Ajay Bhupathi's previous film, "Maha Samudram," faced criticism for its narration, but with "Mangalavaram," he seems to have crafted a storyline that sets it apart. Payal Rajput's bold portrayal adds an intriguing layer to the suspense thriller.

As the film gears up for its worldwide release on November 17, 2023, expectations are running high, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see if "Mangalavaram" lives up to the considerable hype surrounding it. Stay tuned to this space for more updates on this highly anticipated project