‘Peka Medalu’ to havepaid premiers for Rs 50

Following the success of 'Evariki Cheppoddu,' Rakesh Varre's Crazy Ants Productions is back with its second film, 'Peka Medalu.' Directed by Nilgiri Mamilla, the film features Vinod Kishan, known for his roles in 'Na Peru Shiva,' 'Andhagaram,' and 'Gangs of Godavari,' making his Telugu debut alongside Anusha Krishna.

The movie's trailer has garnered positive responses, showcasing a blend of comedy and middle-class family emotions centered on women empowerment. Innovative promotions, including QR scans and special shows in Vizag, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad, priced at 50 rupees, have piqued interest. Leading distributors are eager to release the film.

Director Nilgiri Mamilla expressed gratitude for the support from producer Rakesh Varre and the cast, hoping the film will resonate with Telugu audiences who appreciate content-driven cinema. 'Peka Medalu' hits theaters on July 19.