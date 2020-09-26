People of karimnagar recall their association with legendary singer SPB

Karimnagar: The people in the district were deeply saddened on learning that the famous singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was battling with coronavirus had passed away.

The people of Karimnagar recalled their association with the famed singer SP Balasubrahmanyam here on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hans India, Music Director KB Sharma recalled his association with the famous singer SPB and said that he admired Balasubrahmanyam all the more after listening to the song 'Amey chiluka- andukey kopamu' composed by him in the Bajaj Padutha Theeyaga programme. The late singer had appreciated me personally after the completion of the programme and took a picture with me, this shows his greatness, he added.

Swathi, a singer while speaking to The Hans India said that several hit songs sung by SPB will have him live in the hearts of music lovers forever. The sweetness of Telugu language was portrayed to the world through the songs sung by the singer in his sweet voice, she added.

An event organiser and singer Kanaparthi Srinivas said that not only in Telugu language, SP Balasubrahmanyam sung several hit songs in various languages like Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada and stole the hearts of the music lovers. He would be a great inspiration not only to the present generations but also to the future generations, he asserted.

Madishetti Gopal, the president of the Karimnagar Film Society along with Ponnam Ravichandra expressed their condolences to the family members of SP Balasubrahmanyam and said that the singer created a sensation for three generations in the film industry. The loss of such a great artiste who was amazingly versatile has left a huge gap in the music world, he added.

Singers, music lovers, lyricists, poets and writers along with several artists of the district expressed deep condolence to the legendary singer's family members. They opined that hundreds of singers got a new life with the programme 'Swarabhishekam' which he had been hosting for several years.