Pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shines in Black Outfit at Citadel Global Premiere

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the glamour queen, recently jetted off to London to attend the global premiere of Citadel, a highly anticipated film starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles. Samantha, who is also playing the lead in the Indian version of Citadel, made a stunning appearance at the premiere alongside co-star Varun Dhawan and creators Raj & DK.

Samantha turned heads with her black outfit, designed by none other than Victoria Beckham, and complemented with a Bulgari snake necklace and bracelet that perfectly matched her ensemble. The actress took to her Instagram profile to share pictures of her elegant look, which quickly went viral on social media, leaving fans in awe of her style and grace.















































