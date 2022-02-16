PM Modi condoles passing away of Sandhya Mukherjee

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tributes to the legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee, saying, "Our cultural world is a lot poorer."

Mukherjee passed away on Tuesday.





The passing away of Gitashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Ji leaves us all extremely saddened. Our cultural world is a lot poorer. Her melodious renditions will continue to enthral the coming generations. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 15, 2022

Mukherjee, 90, passed away in Kolkata after a brief illness following Covid-19. In her career spanning several decades, the singer had won several awards, including the National Film Award for the Best Female Playback Singer award.