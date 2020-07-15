Dhruva Sarja, the nephew of Kollywood actor Arjun Sarja and brother of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja who passed away recently because of heart attack, has tested positive for coronavirus. It is learnt that Both Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana Sarja have tested positive for the virus and have been quarantined.

The news was shared by Dhruva himself on his official Twitter handle:

My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe.

ಜೈ ಆಂಜನೇಯ 💪🏼 — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) July 15, 2020

On the other hand, his family's samples are being tested right now while his house has been sealed off by BBMP officials.

The source of infection is yet to be traced. However, the actor and his wife have requested all those who came in contact with them in the recent days to get themselves tested. The BBMP is also in the process of contact tracing to ensure there is no spread of infection in Bengaluru where the couple resides.

It may be recalled that Dhruva Sarja's brother Chiranjeevi passed away over a month ago during which time there were several fans who thronged their Basavanagudi residence to pay their final respects. Social distancing rules were flouted during the funeral as a large number of people gathered there. A source in the know says that several people who attended the funeral may have been infected by coronavirus.