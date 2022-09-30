Ponniyin Selvan 1 Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz and Tamilrockers

After SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series turned into a massive hit, makers are daring to produce huge films. Well, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan also belongs to the same category and as it is being helmed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, there are many expectations of it.

Vikram, Karthi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan has been leaked on popular torrent websites Movierulz, Tamilrockers, Tamilmv and other places on the internet. It had released in cinema halls on Sep 30 and despite laws being stringent against film piracy, somehow various prints of the movie have been leaked online, including HD versions on some sites. This will cost the producers a great deal of money and will also affect the film's overall box office performance