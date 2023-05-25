  • Menu
Ponniyin Selvan 2 OTT Release: Date and Streaming Platform

Ponniyin Selvan 2 OTT Release: Date and Streaming Platform
"Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, released on September 30, 2022, emerged as the highest-grossing film in Kollywood history, fulfilling director Maniratnam's dream project. The anticipation for the second installment was met with the release of Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 on April 28, 2023, after a seven-month wait.

Although Part 2 couldn't replicate the commercial success of its predecessor, it still garnered over 150 crores internationally within just three days.

Typically, low-budget or less-hyped films opt for an OTT release after a mere 45 days in theaters. However, major movies featuring A-list stars usually take 60 days before arriving on online streaming platforms.

Therefore, fans of this period drama will have to wait a little longer for its OTT release. Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 will be available for streaming on June 28th.

As for the OTT platform, streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has acquired the rights to the Aishwarya Rai starrer spectacle for a staggering deal of Rs. 100 crore.

Hence, viewers can mark their calendars as Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting from June 28, 2023."

