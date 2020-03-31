Pooja Hegde to romance Suriya?

Pooja Hegde is currently at the peak stage of her career. By scoring back to back successes, Pooja has now become the golden goose of the Indian film industry. People who termed her as the iron-leg during the initial stages of her career are now taking back their words. If the ongoing grapevine is anything to go by, Pooja is all set to act alongside star actor Suriya in his upcoming film which is being directed by Hari.

This project got announced a few months back. The makers are planning to take it on floors by the end of this summer. According to the sources, the team is currently in talks with Pooja. We hear that the actress is also showing interest in signing the project.

Moreover, the combination of Hari and Suriya has a great track record in the Tamil film industry. By signing this film, Pooja can make a grand comeback into Kollywood. Her last Tamil film was Moogamudi which got released in 2012. In fact, it was also Pooja's debut film. An official announcement about Pooja's inclusion in Suriya's film will be out once she signs the dotted lines.