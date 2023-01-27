Popular dubbing artist Srinivasa Murthy dies of a Heart attack today

Srinivasa Murthy, a renowned dubbing artist known for his powerful and versatile voice, has passed away due to a heart attack. He had lent his voice to many popular South Indian actors such as Suriya, Thala Ajith, Vikram, Mohanlal, and Rajasekhar. Despite being an important part of the film industry, dubbing artists often go unnoticed as they work behind the scenes. Srinivasa Murthy's voice was so closely associated with Suriya's characters that it can be initially jarring to hear another actor's voice when watching one of his films.

He was also dubbed for many other actors and was often regarded as the King of Telugu dubbing. He had over a thousand movies to his credit and specialized in translating Hollywood and Bollywood movies into Southern regional languages, particularly Telugu. He was well-known for his work on the Fast and Furious franchise and lent his voice to superstars like Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan. His hard work and dedication to his craft was recognized with several awards, including the Nandi Award for Best Male Dubbing Artist in 1998 for his work on the Telugu film, Sivayya.