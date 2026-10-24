Prabhas' Birthday Was Packed With Surprises

But the actual hungama started on social media after 8 PM as both the directors Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prashant Neel wished their dear Prabhas with special announcements while the makers of Fauzi completely stole the show with their stupendous glimpse.

Tollywood’s ace actor Prabhas turned a year older and celebrated his 47 th birthday yesterday. Well, the special day began with Kalki 2 promo and Fauzi poster. Even the Chatrapathi and Varsham re-releases entertained his fans in the theatres. On the other hand, most of his fans and co-actors showered birthday love on their dear Darling through heartfelt posts on social media.

Thank you, REBEL STAR #PRABHAS Garu ❤️ The entire team of #418TheFilm is truly elated with your wishes for our film. A beautiful coincidence that our big day coincides with your special day ✨ Happy Birthday, DINOSAUR! IN CINEMAS NOW. Think you can survive DEVIKA? Book your tickets now! 🎟️ https://t.co/fpz4eYUIhy #418TheFilm in TELUGU, KANNADA, TAMIL, MALAYALAM & HINDI 🔥 #MythriBringsHorror

Along with dropping a special promo of 418 movie, Prashanth Neel also surprised the audience by announcing that Salaar 2 shooting will kick-start in June, 2027. The close bond between the director and Prabhas along with their timely punches made the promo worth watching and treated the netizens on the occasion of Prabhas’s birthday.

And this is the biggest surprise from the Fauzi makers… This promo completely stole the show and introduced Prabhas as India’s biggest Rebel Soldier. It rolls us back to May 29, 1942 and highlights the conversation between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Adolf Hitler in Berlin. As Subhash Chandra Bose seeks Hitler helps to fight against British, Hitler appears dismissive of the request and refers to Indians as slaves. But Bose explains that military victories are not determined with the dreams alone and introduces Prabhas aka Fauzi as India’s best spy agent and soldier whose biggest weapon is the unbreakable code derived from Bhagavad Gita. On the other hand, when Hitler asks where is Fauzi right now, Bose reveals that he is in Calcutta busy safeguarding his homeland. Finally, with the declaration of Britain’s most wanted man since 1932, Prabhas makes his powerful entry and stuns all and sundry with a cigarette in his mouth and a massive firearm aimed at his enemies.

Well, along with this glimpse, the makers also unveiled the release date of Fauzi and locked 19th March, 2027 on is all set to capture colourful Holi weekend! This movie will be released in all South Indian languages along with Hindi and Bengali.

This Hanu Raghavapudi’s directorial is being produced by Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers banner and has Imanvi as the lead actress.

And the last surprise of the special day was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s special birthday post!