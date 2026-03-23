Prabhas calls ‘Biker’ trailer very engaging

After entertaining audiences with Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Sharwanand is gearing up to impress with his upcoming sports drama Biker, touted as India’s first motocross-based film. Directed by Abhilash Reddy, the film has already created strong buzz.

The recently released trailer has received an overwhelming response, crossing 15 million views within a short span. Adding to the excitement, pan-India star Prabhas shared the trailer on his Instagram, giving it a major boost. Known for supporting fresh talent, Prabhas praised the trailer’s vibe, calling it “very engaging,” and congratulated the team on the positive reception.

He also extended his best wishes for the film’s success ahead of its theatrical release on April 3, 2026. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Rajasekhar, Malvika Nair, Atul Kulkarni, Sampath, and Shashank in key roles.

Produced by UV Creations, the film’s music is composed by Ghibran. Biker is set for a grand multilingual release in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, with screenings planned in premium formats such as Dolby Cinema, 4DX, PCX, and Epiq.

With strong industry backing and rising audience interest, Biker is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases this summer.