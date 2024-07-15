Prabhas expresses gratitude for ‘Kalki’success, promises bigger sequel

Prabhas, known for his reserved presence during film promotions, recently broke his silence following the success of his latest release, 'Kalki 2898 AD.' In a heartfelt video message, the star expressed his gratitude to his fans and shared insights about the making of the film.

"Thank you to all my fans for giving me such a huge hit. Without you, I am zero," Prabhas said, acknowledging the unwavering support of his audience.

He extended his appreciation to director Nag Ashwin, who dedicated five years to bringing 'Kalki' to life. "Thanks, Nag Ashwin, for this film. He worked hard for five years. We should also thank the producers for spending a bomb on making such a big film like 'Kalki.' I used to tell producer Dutt sir that he was spending too much, but he assured me that there was nothing to worry about as we were making the best film," Prabhas added.

Prabhas also highlighted the star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. "We have Amitabh sir, Kamal sir, and Deepika, the most gorgeous lady. We have a much bigger part two waiting for us," he teased, hinting at an exciting sequel.

'Kalki' is currently running successfully in theatres, available in both 2D and 3D versions. Fans can look forward to an even more thrilling continuation of the story in the upcoming sequel.