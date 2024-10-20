Prabhas Extends Support to 'Love Reddy' Film, Congratulates the Team

Rebel star Prabhas has shown his support for the small-budget film *Love Reddy* by sharing the trailer on his Instagram and congratulating the team for their efforts. Prabhas, known for backing small films, stated that he heard great things about the movie and expressed his excitement about its uniqueness among recent releases. Encouraging his fans to support the film, his gesture has been widely appreciated.



Young actor Kiran Abbavaram also backed the movie by organizing four sponsored shows across the Telugu states, further boosting its visibility. The Love Reddy team was overjoyed to have such big names standing by their film, and netizens praised Prabhas for stepping forward to help.

Love Reddy is produced by Geetans Productions, Seheri Studio, and MGR Films, featuring Anjan Ramachandra and Shravani Reddy in lead roles. Directed by debutant Smaran Reddy, the film is a heartfelt love story inspired by real events. The producers include Sunanda B. Reddy, Hemalatha Reddy, Ravinder G, and others, with the film co-produced by Suma, Sushmita, and more.

Released on October 18th and distributed by Mythri Movie Distributors, Love Reddy has received positive feedback from audiences, further adding to the anticipation for its success.