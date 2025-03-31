Prabhas Wedding Rumors: Here’s What His Superstar Team Said

Prabhas, the Telugu superstar, is making headlines again, but this time it's not about his films. Rumors are swirling that he’s planning to marry the daughter of a well-known businessman from Hyderabad. The wedding is said to be kept a secret, with preparations being handled by Shayamala Devi, wife of Prabhas's late uncle, actor Krishnam Raju.

At 45, Prabhas is still one of the most eligible bachelors in the Telugu film industry. For years, he’s been linked romantically to his Baahubali co-star, Anushka Shetty, but both have denied the rumors. However, the new speculation says Prabhas will marry someone outside the film industry, from a wealthy family.

Despite all the media buzz, Prabhas's team has denied the wedding rumors, calling them "fake news." They’ve asked fans to ignore them.

While fans hope for good news, Prabhas is focused on his movie career. He’s currently working on several films, including Kalki 2898 AD, The Raja Saab, Spirit, and Fauji. Spirit is expected to release around Ugadi, with the script and music almost done.

For now, Prabhas seems focused on his films, not a wedding.