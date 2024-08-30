‘Prabhutva Junior Kalasala Punganur-500143’ hits OTT; now available on Aha & Amazon Prime

The film Prabhutva Junior Kalasala Punganur-500143, directed by Sreenath Pulakuram and produced by Bhuvan Reddy Kovvuri under the banner of Black Ant Pictures, has captured the attention of both youth and family audiences. Released on June 21, the film is based on a true incident and has been met with positive responses, particularly for its engaging narrative and heartfelt portrayal of first love.

Presented by KovvuriAruna, the film stars newcomers Pranav Preetham and Shagna Sri Venun, whose performances have resonated with audiences despite their lack of experience. The film's success at the box office has translated into strong viewership on OTT platforms, where it is currently trending on Aha. The movie's popularity continues to grow, with Amazon Prime set to stream the film for Indian viewers next week.

The story, which delves into the sweetness and anguish of first love, has struck a chord with audiences. The filmmakers expressed their delight at the film's reception, noting that it has garnered praise from both young and family viewers alike. "Our film, which attracted youth in theaters, is now receiving accolades from the family audience on Aha. Many have reached out to commend the movie's quality, and we're excited to see it continue to thrive on Amazon Prime," the makers shared.

Prabhutva Junior Kalasala Punganur-500143 is also available on Amazon Prime in the United States, offering a broader audience the chance to experience this touching love story.