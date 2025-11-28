Prachi Tehlan and Nikhil Maliyakkal cast a spell in ‘Thenela Vanala’

‘Thenela Vanala’ is an enchanting Telugu romantic melody that has been winning hearts since its release on November 20, 2025. Shot across the dreamy landscapes of Karwar and Goa, the song unfolds against waterfalls, lush coastlines, and tender moments that feel straight out of a cinematic painting.

The song stars Prachi Tehlan, fondly known as the Queen of the Court, whose towering height, commanding screen presence, and unmistakable sensuality make her one of the most striking actresses in Indian cinema today. A former India netball captain turned multi-industry actor, Prachi brings a rare blend of athletic grace, expressive depth, and magnetic charm to the frame. Alongside her is Nikhil Maliyakkal, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, whose charisma and loyal fan base add a fresh pulse to the track.

Together, Prachi and Nikhil create a visually compelling chemistry that elevates every scene. The choreography by Yashwanthkumar Jeevakuntala and cinematography by Palacharla Sai Kiran add fluidity, elegance, and a breezy coastal romance to the storytelling. The song’s visual grammar feels refreshingly new, making it a must-watch for lovers of Telugu music and fans of contemporary, stylish filmmaking.

‘Thenela Vanala’ is produced by Zee Music and is now streaming on their YouTube channel. With soulful vocals by Veeha, heartfelt lyrics by Charan Arjun, and a melody that stays with you long after it ends, the track promises an engrossing musical journey.

Don’t miss the captivating chemistry between Prachi Tehlan and Nikhil Maliyakkal in ‘Thenela Vanala’. Watch it, share it, and let the visuals and music transport you into a world of romance, beauty, and cinematic charm.