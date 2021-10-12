Pragya Jaiswal diagnosed with COVID again

Pragya Jaiswal is one of the popular heroines in the South film industry. Having made her debut with the film Kanche, she has impressed many with her performance. She is now upset with her health. The actress has been diagnosed with COVID-19 once again. She shared the same on social media.

''Not the most exciting news to wake up to on a Sunday morning, but I've tested positive for Covid after being fully vaccinated and having had Covid once before. I have isolated myself and am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Humbly requesting all those who have been in contact with me in the last ten days to please take care and take the necessary precautions. See you on the other side," she wrote.

On the work front, she is currently awaiting the release of her next film Akhanda, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role. We wish her a speedy recovery.