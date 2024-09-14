Pragya Jaiswal spices up with leopard print outfit

It's yet another photo shoot that is churning up the buzz of actress Pragya Jaiswal. Doubtless, it has set the internet on fire. The modest looks and impeccable style of Pragya Jaiswal have been at an all-time high; she has really spiced things up this time with a bold leopard print ensemble that showcases confidence as well as daring fashion sense.

Here, Jaiswal sports a leopard print bra, oversized pants, and a shirt to flaunt an amazingly toned body with precision. Her open hair and sensual poses add more veneer to the look, while the visible midriff and navel bring an audacious touch to the whole outfit.

The actress captioned the shoot aptly: "Cat's out of the bag," as this captures the fierce and captivating essence of images.

Pragya Jaiswal, right from her Khel Khel Mein days, has been quite a catch in terms of photographs, and definitely, this new set of images has not disappointed fans, making them impatiently wait for her next film and cementing her position as a leading figure in fashion.