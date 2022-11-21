Prashant Varma And Teja Sajja's 'Hanu-Man: The Rise Of A Super Hero' Teaser Is Out…

At present, the first kind of Tollywood superhero movie 'Hanu-Man: The Rise Of A Super Hero' is the most-awaited ones of this season. Being the young director Prashant Varma of Zombie Reddy and 'Awe!' fame, there are many expectations on it. Young actor Teja Sajja is the lead actor of this movie and will be seen as village man Hanumanthudu in this film who will be blessed with the superpowers of Lord Hanuman. As promised, the makers dropped the teaser of this movie on social media and showcased a glimpse of the powerful plot.



Both Teja and Prashant shared the teaser on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "The Ancients Shall Rise Again Taking you all into a whole new surreal world of #HanuMan #HanuManTeaser OUT NOW - https://youtu.be/AvjvZ7q2apE starring @tejasajja123 @Actor_Amritha @Niran_Reddy @Chaitanyaniran @Primeshowtweets #PVCU #SuperHeroHanuMan".

The teaser poster is all amazing showcasing Teja Hanumanthudu holding the powerful 'Gadha' of Lord Hanuman with the background of giant sculpture of the God.

Going with the teaser, Teja will be seen lying down unconscious on the beds of a river. Later, he will be blessed with the powerful pendant of Lord Hanuman and his 'Gadha'. With these powers he will thrash the goons. Meanwhile, Vinay's awesome glimpse as the antagonist and Varalakshmi's attire as a bride and Amrita's classy avatar also made the teaser worth watching. So, we need to wait and watch to know how Teja will protect his people and village from dangerous antagonist Vinay. In the end, Lord Hanuman will be seen chanting the mantra of Lord Rama!

Coming to the earlier released motion poster, it is a complete visual treat as Prashant Varma made us go aww showcasing the beauty of the lush-green forest. The glimpse of the world of Anjanadri is a visual feast and raised the expectations on this movie. The picturesque dense forest and spectacular look of the waterfalls along with the heroic acts of Hanumanthu made the motion poster worth watching.

Vinay looked terrific sporting complete black outfit and looked awesome with the black eye and face masks in the released teaser.

Hanu-Man movie is being directed by Prashant Varma and is bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy under the Prime Show Entertainments. The movie is being made on God 'Hanuman' and will showcase how a commoner 'Hanumanthu' gets superpowers.