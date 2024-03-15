Live
Pratik Gandhi explains why signing 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' was like love at first sight
Mumbai: Powerhouse actor Pratik Gandhi, who made his mark with his portrayal of Harshad Mehta in 'Scam 1992', takes a charming detour into the realm of romance for the first time in 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'.
Gandhi shares the screen for the first time with Vidya Balan, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.
And the actor has said that his commitment to the project was as swift as love at first sight, as he got sold on the script within 48 hours of reading it. "I was delighted to be offered my first romantic script and that too opposite Vidya, Sendhil and Ileana, all amazing actors," Gandh said.
Explaining why he opted for "something light", Gandhi said, "After 'Scam 1992', I was inundated with dramas and biopics, so I was looking to do something light, fun, and different."
He added: "We are all romantic at heart, contrary to our screen image. I fell in love with the film and its world on reading it, and i said 'yes' almost immediately."
'Do Aur Do Pyaar', with its contemporary take on love set against a modern-day backdrop, is directed by award-winning ad filmmaker Shirsha Guha Thakurta, who makes her feature debut with the film.
It hits the big screen on April 19.