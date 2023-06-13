Live
- History of 1998 Cyclone
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - June 13
- 1998 Cyclone Tauktae rained death in Gujarat
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 13 June 2023
- PL Sector Update - Consumer Durables - Room Air Conditioner (RAC) Channel Check update (June-2023)
- Cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian sea makes history by setting a new record
- Neither BJP nor Congress talks about education: Arvind Kejriwal
- Srikalahasti temple to introduce Rs 500 ticket for ‘Antaralaya Darshan’
- Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Farhana’ to have OTT debut this week
- Adivi Sesh takes a break from thrillers
‘Premam’ star onboard for Thalapathy’s ‘Leo!’
Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj teamed up again for “Leo,” an action drama. Trisha Krishna is the leading lady in this pan-Indian movie. The latest buzz is that the “Premam” actress Madonna Sebastian will be seen shaking a leg with Vijay in “Leo.” The rumours have surfaced online since the actress was recently spotted on the sets of the movie. We need to wait a little further to know whether the news is true or not.
“Leo” also features Priya Anand, Sanjay Dutt, Gowtham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Arjun, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others in crucial roles. Seven Screen Studios is proudly producing this movie. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director for this pan-Indian flick, scheduled to hit screens worldwide on October 19, 2023.