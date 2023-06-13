‘Premam’ star onboard for Thalapathy’s ‘Leo!’

Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj teamed up again for “Leo,” an action drama. Trisha Krishna is the leading lady in this pan-Indian movie. The latest buzz is that the “Premam” actress Madonna Sebastian will be seen shaking a leg with Vijay in “Leo.” The rumours have surfaced online since the actress was recently spotted on the sets of the movie. We need to wait a little further to know whether the news is true or not.



“Leo” also features Priya Anand, Sanjay Dutt, Gowtham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Arjun, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others in crucial roles. Seven Screen Studios is proudly producing this movie. Anirudh Ravichander is the music director for this pan-Indian flick, scheduled to hit screens worldwide on October 19, 2023.