Prithviraj film's Jordan schedule underway

'Aadu Jeevitham' is an ambitious Malayalam film which is being shot on location in Jordan. Nothing unusual, one may say, but this film unit has been stuck there owing to the coronavirus scare and cancellation of flights from that country.

Starring Prithviraj, who has had many hits to his credit in the last six months this film has many firsts. It is a remake of a book written by Malayalam author Benyamin under the same name and has been described as a 'survival-drama film'. A R Rahman is scoring music for it, after a 28-year gap for a Malayalam film. Amala Paul plays the female lead.

The plot is a poignant rendition of a Keralite by name Najeeb who gets sucked into a job offer in the West Asian region and is cheated while he lands there. His tortuous tale of survival forms the backbone of the film.

While back home, the film industry has been keeping tabs on the unit stuck in that faraway country, there are comments that the film unit's fate is also similar to that of the principal character who was stuck for no fault of his and managed to return home finally. Here, the government agencies are already assuring the moviewalas that they would stand by and await their messages if they would need any assistance.