Priyanka Chopra Enjoys A Fun-Filled Night With Diljit Dosanjh And Lilly Singh

Global star Priyanka Chopra rose to heights with all her talent… From being Miss World to an ace actress in Hollywood, she proved her mettle at every stage and is a now inspiration to many budding actors. She also encourages talent and appreciates them too! Off late, she attended the live concert of singer Diljit Dosanjh in Los Angeles, USA along with Lilly Singh and totally enjoyed the event to the core. She also penned a sweet note on her Instagram page sharing the pics of the event and appreciated Diljit on this special occasion… The trio had a great fun and the same thing is witnessed in the pics!



Along with sharing a few pics with Lilly and Diljit, Pee Cee also wrote, "There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best! He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You're such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit's current tour!

Also, kudos to the team that made it so comfortable and awesome for my friends and me! Thank you, @lilly, for always having the best ideas for nights out! Lots of Love!

PS- watch us trying to outdo respecting each other! I'll bow lower! Lol! #DesiThings #DesiCrew

@sonalisingh @jjsehgal @kang_gurpartap @saurabh_offbeat @chandnijhaveri2 @mudra_aka_madyy @jaiprateek08 @sachin_khetan".

The trio Priyanka, Lilly Singh and Diljit looked great in the western outfits and are seen having fun… The ladies are seen pulling the leg of Diljit by bowing down and Priyanka also shared a few videos of the event and showcased how audience are completely enjoying the show!

Diljit also shared a few pics from the event and thanked Lilly Singh and Priyanka Chopra for making it a treat for him… " ਸਾਡੀਆਂ ਕੁੜੀਆਂ "LOVE & RESPECT @priyankachopra @lilly Sanu Maan An Sadian KUDIAN Te.. Jina Ne Hollywood Vich Ja Ke Dhakk Pai Aa..

LA was A MOVIE….Tomorrow- Oakland Arena

@saregama_official @livenation @sonalisingh @jjsehgal @upneetbhatia @kang_gurpartap @solobigbangg @chandnijhaveri2 @mudra_aka_madyy @terryhundal @kalikwest @downtown.bhangra".

Even Lilly Singh also completely enjoyed the show and dropped a note on her Instagram page… "Singh x Dosanjh x Chopra ✨

Miraculously had a random day off because the universe wanted me to create a moment of Desi Excellence grabbed my sis @priyankachopra and turnt tf up at @diljitdosanjh's LA show.

Catch us all trying to one-up respecting each other. Like oh you're going to bow with your hands together, well IMMA BOW LOWER. So much love for apne doing dope things.

Got home at 1am and had to wake up at 5:30am for work but zero fikars or regrets. Because when the homie is doing a show, you show up! Always got your back, the DILJIT DOSANJH. Thank you for another great show! Gharrr di gall".

Diljit's tour is going on successfully and today the concert will be held at Oakland Arena…

