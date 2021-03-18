Priyasha Bharadwaj comes with a love saga after ‘Mirzapur 2’

After 'Aarya' and 'Mirzapur 2', Priyasha Bhardwaj seen in the web series 'Love J Action', which released recently. The web series 'Love J Action' is a high voltage love saga show and Priyasha is seen playing a mysterious character of Nayan, which would be very different from the former shows she has done. According to her, the character will be full of surprises and will also add to the overall suspense of the show.



Talking about the preparations for the role, she says, "Nayan works in the medical profession so I had to do some research on it. The challenge was to make her very distinct from the last character I played who was also from UP, that's Jamuna from 'Mirzapur 2'. So I worked on her body language, and tone of speaking."

On being asked why she chose the script Priyasha says that it was like the script chose her.

She adds, "This was my first project after 'Aarya' and the aftermath of lockdown. I was looking for the right opportunity to come back to Mumbai from my hometown in Assam when this project beckoned me and I couldn't have been happier. Further she says that she is very excited to see how the audience would react to the show as this is her first project after lockdown."

Feeling after getting fame and working with great artists



Priyasha says that getting to work with Sushmita Sen in her first big project was a dream.

She adds, "I felt so lucky. I also believe hard work and persistence will surely bring results sooner or later. I believe all the hundreds of auditions I went for, in rain or shine, good health or not so good, it paid off. I'm extremely thankful to the Universe for reminding me that I'm doing ok because for many years. I was not sure whether I'm going right in my career and felt lost but not anymore. Sushmita Sen left a big impact in my life and I couldn't have asked for a better start to my career in Bollywood than working with a beautiful woman inside out like her."

Challenges faced to enter into films



Sharing about the challenges, she shares, "Parents' apprehensions and fears, language issues since Hindi was not my first language, lost a lot of parts in films that I auditioned for since I was not a known face or didn't have a great Instagram following."

Dream role



Priyasha wants to get roles in romantic and comedy genre films.

"I am excited to play different characters. From blue blooded Soundarya (Aarya) to righteous journalist Naina (Kaafir) to middle class home maker Jamuna (Mirzapur 2), to now gutsy & intelligent Dr Nayan (Love J Action). Not only do the characters have very different personalities, they also belong to very different worlds. I'm so thrilled to be playing these roles because I'm representing real women," ends the Mirzapur 2 actress.