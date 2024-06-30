Producer Ashwini Dutt expresses jubilation for ‘Kalki 2898AD’ success

In a grand cinematic feat, 'Kalki 2898 AD,' directed by Nag Ashwin, has stormed into theaters with resounding success. Featuring an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, the sci-fi epic has garnered widespread acclaim and record-breaking box office numbers since its release on June 27.

Producer C Ashwini Dutt of Vyjayanthi Movies expressed jubilation during a recent press conference. He described the film's reception as revolutionary across various regions including Telugu states, Mumbai, and Bangalore, attributing its success to Nag Ashwin's visionary direction.

Ashwini Dutt, reflecting on his confidence in Nag Ashwin, emphasized their longstanding collaboration and the director's ability to handle ambitious projects like 'Kalki 2898 AD' seamlessly. He highlighted Nag Ashwin's meticulous portrayal of Amitabh Bachchan's character, applauding the director's dedication to capturing the essence of the role.

During the event, Ashwini Dutt also acknowledged the support and contributions of the entire cast and crew, underscoring their collective effort in bringing the epic narrative to life. Looking ahead, he hinted at potential sequels, suggesting that the success of 'Kalki 2898 AD' could pave the way for further expansions in the cinematic universe.

The film's achievement marks a significant milestone for Vyjayanthi Movies, celebrating its enduring legacy in Indian cinema.