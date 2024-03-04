Producer KK Radhamohanraises the bar of ‘Bhimaa’

Gopichand, the macho hero of Tollywood, is all set to enthrall audiences with his much-anticipated film, "Bhimaa," directed by A Harsha. Produced under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner by KK Radhamohan, the film boasts a stellar cast, including heroines Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malavika Sharma. With every promotional release, be it teasers, trailers, or songs, the film has garnered tremendous response, creating high expectations among fans. The worldwide grand release is scheduled for March 8, aligning with the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

KK Radhamohan, the producer, addressed the media in a press conference, sharing insights into the making of "Bhimaa" and shedding light on the unique elements that set it apart from conventional Telugu cinema. The producer narrated the inception of the project, highlighting how the story's novelty appealed to Gopichand, who plays a distinctive role in the film.

Addressing potential comparisons with other films, Radhamohan clarified that "Bhimaa" has no relation to "Akhanda" and stressed that the film's fantasy elements are rooted in a distinct narrative. The director, A Harsha, known for his work in Kannada cinema, was deemed a suitable choice for the project due to his clarity of vision and expertise in choreography.

Concerning Gopichand's characterization, Radhamohan assured the audience of a well-rounded portrayal, combining intensity, situational comedy, and a touch of romance. Heroines Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malavika Sharma were described to have distinct roles, with the former portraying a fierce character and the latter involved in a love story with Gopichand's police officer character.

Radhamohan praised the film's VFX work, emphasizing its importance and the dedicated time invested. He encouraged audiences to experience the film in theaters, underscoring the significance of the visual elements.

Ravi Basrur's music, known for his work in "KGF" and "Salaar," received acclaim from Radhamohan, who described it as better than expected, evoking goosebumps. The producer concluded by sharing updates on his other projects, including a Hindi film starring Ayush Sharma and an upcoming film with Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and director Vijay Kanakamedala in the pre-production stage.

"Bhimaa" promises a unique cinematic experience, blending action, emotion, and entertainment, making it a must-watch for Tollywood enthusiasts. The film's release on MahaShivratri adds to the anticipation, and fans are eager to witness Gopichand's distinctive portrayal on the big screen.







