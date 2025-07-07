Producer SKN talks passion, projects, and the future of Telugu cinema

On the eve of his birthday, successful producer SKN, known for delivering the blockbuster Baby, opened up about his journey and future plans. Backed by Mass Movie Makers, SKN is currently producing a slew of promising films, including Chennai Love Story with Kiran Abbavaram, the Hindi remake of Baby, and projects with debutant directors.

Speaking candidly, SKN credited his transition from PRO to producer to filmmaker Maruthi’s encouragement. “Maruthi asked me, ‘Will you remain a PRO forever?’ That’s how EeRojullo happened, and my production journey began,” he shared.

The Hindi remake of Baby is set to begin filming next month, with an intensified narrative and meticulous pre-production. Meanwhile, Chennai Love Story is already on floors, and new projects with directors Krishna and Avinash are in the pipeline. SKN also revealed plans for Season 2 of the 3 Roses web series and upcoming collaborations with directors Maruthi and Sai Rajesh.

Despite his success, SKN remains grounded. “Cinema is everything for me. I don’t have any other business,” he said, highlighting his deep-rooted passion. He believes strong content is the key to theatrical success, not star power or hype. “Today’s audience is smarter. Only content wins.”

SKN emphasized the need for sustainable production models and longer theatrical windows, as seen in Malayalam and Hindi cinema. “Affordable ticket prices and powerful storytelling will bring audiences back,” he said.

With Raja Saab starring Prabhas releasing on December 5, SKN’s lineup signals his unwavering commitment to meaningful cinema rooted in content over commercialism.