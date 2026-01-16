Punjabi actress Mandy Takhar files for mutual divorce from husband Shekhar Kaushal

Mumbai: Punjabi film actress Mandy Takhar has officially filed for mutual divorce from her husband Shekhar Kaushal. The divorce was granted by the Saket Court in Delhi on Friday, marking the end of their short-lived marriage.

Mandy and Shekhar tied the knot in 2024, but the couple has reportedly been living separately since last year due to personal differences. On Friday, they moved the first motion for mutual divorce before the Saket Court, which allowed their plea. Advocate Ishaan Mukherjee, who represented Mandy Takhar, confirmed the development to IANS, stating that the divorce had been granted. However, he declined to share further details, citing privacy.

The news has come as a surprise to many fans, as Mandy has largely kept her personal life away from the public eye. Neither Mandy nor Shekhar has issued an official statement regarding the separation.

Mandy Takhar began her acting career after moving to Mumbai and made her debut opposite Punjabi singer Babbu Maan in the 2010 film Ekam – Son of Soil. She rose to prominence in 2012 with her performance as Sahiba opposite Gippy Grewal in Mirza – The Untold Story, a modern adaptation of the legendary Punjabi love tale of Mirza and Sahiba.

In 2013, she appeared in the popular comedy Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 alongside Amrinder Gill and Honey Singh, further establishing herself in the Punjabi film industry. Mandy also ventured into Tamil cinema with Venkat Prabhu’s Biriyani, starring Karthi, and earned appreciation for her work. In 2017, she featured in the critically acclaimed Punjabi film Rabb Da Radio, which was well received by audiences and critics alike.

She was most recently seen in Enna Nu Rehna Sehna Ni Aaunda, alongside Sapna Pabbi and Imran Ashraf. The film revolves around Kiran, whose peaceful life in Canada is disrupted when rowdy international students move in next door, leading to a series of humorous confrontations and a light-hearted rivalry.

Born and raised in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, Mandy Takhar has roots in a small village near Phagwara in Punjab. She moved to London at the age of 17 to study drama at Kingston University before leaving the UK in 2009 to pursue a career in acting in the Hindi and Punjabi film industries.

In addition to films, Mandy has featured in several popular music videos by artistes such as Ammy Virk, Jubin Nautiyal and Yo Yo Honey Singh, further strengthening her presence in the entertainment industry.

As Mandy Takhar continues to focus on her professional journey, fans are hopeful to see her take on more diverse and challenging roles in the coming years.