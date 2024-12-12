Pushpa 2 Hits ₹1000 Crore in 6 Days: How It Compares to Other Top Indian Films

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to break records, becoming the fastest Indian film to cross the ₹1000 crore mark at the global box office. The film achieved this remarkable milestone in just 6 days, surpassing other blockbuster films like Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, and RRR. Here’s a look at how long it took for some of the biggest films in Indian cinema to reach the ₹1000 crore benchmark.

Pushpa 2 Breaks Records

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, has become the highest-grossing film of 2024, thanks to its massive worldwide success. The movie reached ₹1000 crore within a mere six days of its release, setting a new benchmark in Indian cinema.

Before Pushpa 2, other major films had set their own records for crossing ₹1000 crore, but none did so as quickly. Here's how other iconic films performed:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Released in 2017, Baahubali 2 was the first Indian film to breach the ₹1000 crore mark. It achieved this feat in 10 days, a record that stood until recently. Directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, the film’s success laid the foundation for future Indian blockbusters.

Kalki 2898 AD

This year's Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, crossed ₹1000 crore in 15 days. The sci-fi epic, directed by Nag Ashwin, continues to make waves globally.

KGF: Chapter 2

Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 reached ₹1000 crore in just 16 days after its release. This action-packed film, which follows the rise of Rocky Bhai, was a massive success both in India and internationally.

RRR

Another film by SS Rajamouli, RRR entered the ₹1000 crore club in 16 days. This action-drama, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, became a global sensation and won numerous accolades, including an Oscar.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, directed by Atlee, took 18 days to surpass the ₹1000 crore milestone. The film, which showcases a gripping action thriller, was a major success in 2023.





Pathaan

Another Shah Rukh Khan film, Pathaan, crossed ₹1000 crore in 27 days. Released in January 2023, Pathaan set new box office records before being overtaken by Pushpa 2.

Dangal

Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which had an extended run due to its release in China, crossed ₹1000 crore after 154 days. While it remains one of the highest-grossing films globally, its pace was slower compared to the films of recent years.

Pushpa 2: The Rule’s Meteoric Rise

With Pushpa 2 crossing ₹1000 crore in just 6 days, it has now surpassed even Pathaan, Jawan, and Kalki 2898 AD in terms of speed. The film’s success indicates a promising future as it aims to join the ranks of India’s highest-grossing films, with Baahubali 2 and Dangal in its sights.

The Road Ahead for Pushpa 2

With its record-breaking performance, Pushpa 2 is poised to challenge Baahubali 2’s lifetime earnings of ₹1788 crore. While surpassing Dangal’s ₹2026 crore might be a tough call, trade analysts believe Pushpa 2 could secure a place among India's top three highest-grossing films ever.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film’s success reflects the growing dominance of Indian cinema, both domestically and globally.

Box Office Analysis

As of its seventh day, Pushpa 2 has grossed ₹1062 crore, surpassing Pathaan’s ₹1048 crore, and is now aiming for the ₹1300 crore mark. If the momentum continues, Pushpa 2 could even surpass the collections of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR, establishing itself as one of the all-time greats of Indian cinema.

In summary, Pushpa 2: The Rule is rewriting box office history with its incredible speed and success, setting a new bar for future Indian films.