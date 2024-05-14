Raashii Khanna makes strides in Tamil cinema: The ‘Aranmanai 4’ actress signs two new projects

Renowned for her captivating performances, Raashii Khanna has carved a niche for herself in Telugu cinema and beyond. While she boasts an impressive portfolio across multiple languages, the year 2024 has yet to witness a significant project for the talented actress.





However, her recent Tamil outing, "Aranmanai 4," proved to be a refreshing success, reigniting Raashii Khanna's presence in the Tamil film industry. The film garnered favor with audiences and breathed new life into her Tamil career, earning her recognition and applause.









Amidst speculations and buzz in Tamil film circles, reports indicate that Raashii Khanna has inked deals for two more Tamil projects. Her resurgence in Tamil cinema has not gone unnoticed, with multiple filmmakers reportedly considering her for upcoming ventures.









As Raashii Khanna finds herself back in the limelight, fans eagerly anticipate her next moves and the trajectory of her career. With a renewed sense of momentum and opportunities on the horizon, all eyes are on Raashii Khanna as she navigates her path in the ever-evolving landscape of Indian cinema.













