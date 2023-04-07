Racha Ravi basking in glory due to 'Balagam'

Everyone who is asked which recent movie they enjoyed the most will undoubtedly choose "Balagam." The movie is now getting good reviews in the industry. The movie's key character, Racha Ravi opens up with Hans India about his role and future projects.



Racha Ravi is becoming a notable actor. The man who began his life with Rj is picking roles that allow him to connect with others. "I want to perform quality roles, not quantity roles that advance my good name and economic comfort. It doesn't matter if we play a big or small role; what counts is how we establish ourselves as performers," says Ravi who thanked the audience for making 'Balagam' a huge hit.

I moved to Hyderabad shortly after completing my intermediate with a group of friends. Before, we worked together on projects. First, I was employed as a small-screen assistant director. My father then brought me back to my hometown, where I started working for the Warangal Municipal Corporation as a work inspector. My heart was in the film industry, so I left my job and returned back to the film industry.

Ravi, who previously worked for radio, adds, "My struggle getting into the film industry is incredibly hard. Nothing gives me happiness more than acting, this prompted me to try different job roles in the beginning, later I changed to the film sector and proved myself with modest roles.

"Gaddalakonda Ganesh," "Konda Polam," "Maestro," "Gaali Sampath," "Alludu Adhurs," "Krack," "Sathamanam Bhavati," "Raja the Great," and many movies helped Racha Ravi gain fame.

Talking about the film "Balagam," he says, "This film will be marked in Telangana history for sure, it talks about our culture and custom, and the movie portrays so many emotions."

"Working with Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Director Venu Yeldandi, and many other actors gave me memories for life time," the actor said. "The film talks about how Telangana people celebrate the death and what all emotions they carry, how one should be united, and many more. This is such a film one should go with family and watch, this would make them relate to their life and recall their memories with their relatives.

The film most recently took home prizes from (LACA) Los Angeles Cinematography Awards for Best Feature Film Cinematography, and feature film (USA). The film received nominations in the UAE and a few other nations as well.

On the work front, Racha Ravi is working for Nandamuri Balakrishna and Ram Pothineni, whose titles have not yet been announced. He is also working for a Pawan Kalyan movie.