Radhika Kumaraswamy’s Pan India Film Under Sri Durga Parameshwari Production's 'Ajagratha' Character Poster Unveiled

Well-known Kannada actress Radhika Kumaraswamy also known as Kutti Radhika, wife of former Karnataka Chief Minister, is the female lead in the upcoming movie Ajagratha with Sri Durga Parameshwari production which is known for super hit film production in Karnataka. Shashidhar who will be directing the movie has planned to make it on a very large scale and a huge set construction is underway to shoot the movie to be produced by Ravi Raj.

Wishing Radhika Kumaraswamy on her birthday, the makers unveiled her character poster in 7 different languages, including Hindi. Radhika looks stunning in a red silk saree with heavy ornaments. We can see diyas behind her. It's a perfect poster for her birthday and Diwali eve.

The Shadows Behind The Karma is the tagline of the movie. A Bollywood star will play one of the main leads in the movie. His name will be revealed soon.

Billed to be an action thriller, Shreyas Talpade is also part of the project that stars Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Adithya Menon, Devraj, Vinaya Prasad, Shravan, and many more South Indian stars in major characters.