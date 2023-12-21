‘Raghava Reddy’ trailer is a blend of mass and commercial elements

The film "Raghava Reddy," starring Siva Kanthaneni, Rashi, and Nandita Swetha in lead roles, is set to be released soon. Presented by Space Vision Narasimha Reddy, the film is produced by KS Shankar Rao, G Rambabu Yadav, RVenkateshwar Rao under the banner of Light House Cine Music and directed by Sanjeev Megoti. The trailer for the movie was released, offering a glimpse into its storyline and style.

The trailer kicks off with a blend of mass and commercial elements, portraying the protagonist as a dedicated police officer who earns a good reputation for his strong stance against wrongdoing. However, personal life throws some challenges his way. The narrative delves into the struggles faced by the honest officer, exploring the losses incurred due to his commitment to duty. The trailer promises a mix of emotional and action-packed sequences as the hero confronts the villains.

Apart from the lead cast, Posani, Ajay Ghosh, Ajay, Raghubabu, Srinivas Reddy, delivers impressive performances. Featuring music by Sudhakar Mario, cinematography by SN Harish, and art direction by KV Ramana, the makers plan to release the film in January, offering audiences a dose of entertainment with its compelling narrative and engaging elements.