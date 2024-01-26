Rahul Bhat rolls into Bhopal for the next chapter of ‘Black Warrant’

Rahul Bhat, known for his knockout performance in 'Kennedy,' is all in for the second leg of shooting Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Black Warrant’ in Bhopal. Reportedly, the charming actor shall be staying in the city for over a month.

Rahul shared, “Embarking on the Bhopal schedule infuses a unique energy into our filming journey for ‘Black Warrant.’ I am so thrilled for this opportunity and the exceptional team that I have the privilege to work with.”

As the anticipation builds, the collaboration between Rahul Bhat and Vikramaditya Motwane promises to deliver an on-screen experience that goes beyond the ordinary. Post the enigmatic success of 'Kennedy,' which won a 7-minute-long standing ovation at Cannes and was the only official selection this year, Rahul is on a spree shooting back-to-back for numerous big-ticket films!