Raj B Shetty bags 4 Critics Awards for GGVV; Ganavi Lakshman wins Best Actress on debut

Bengaluru: It was a star-studded night for Sandalwood as the 3rd Chandanavana Film Critics Academy Awards 2022 were held on Sunday here.

Actor-director Raj B Shetty's gangster saga Garuda Gamana Vrishaba Vahana, has bagged four awards across various categories for Best Director, Best Actor, Best Screenplay and Best Editing at the 3rd Chandanavana Film Critics Academy Awards 2022 (CFCAA).

Ganavi Lakshman walked away with the Best Actress Award for her performance in Hero, making her film debut memorable. Another debutant, director Aravind Kuplikar's Puksatte Lifu won the Best Picture award though it missed out on other categories it was nominated in.

The Best Editing award was given to Praveen Shriyan for GGVV. Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa starrer Roberrt, directed by Tharun Sudhir also won four awards (Best Composer - Arjun Janya, Best Lyricist - Yograj Bhat for the song Kannu Odyaake, Best Cinematography for Sudhakar S Raj and Best Choreography for Bhushan).

Bhajarangi 2, directed by A Harsha, swept the technical categories, winning Best VFX (Shibeesh and Elangov), Best Stunt Choreography (Ravi Varma) and Best Art Direction (Ravi Santehaiklu). Bhajarangi 2, Salaga and Badava Rascal won three awards each.

Badava Rascal won the awards in both the supporting actors categories; Sparsha Rekha (Female) and Rangayana Raghu (Male). Vasuki Vaibhav also won the Best Singer (Male) award for this film.

Actor Duniya Vijay's debut film as director Salaga, won the Best Dialogues (Maasti), Best BGM (Charan Raj) and Best Singer (female) for Girija Siddi. The Best Debut Direction award won by Dr.Raghavendra BS for Premam Poojyam, for which he scored the music as well. Raghavendra Kamat shared the Best Lyrics award for his song in Arjun Gowda.

A total of 23 Sandalwood film personalities shared the awards across 21 categories for films released in 2021. The winners were selected through a nomination system by Kannada film critics and journalists. This year, the Clean Bengaluru campaign of BBMP was adopted as the theme for the awards programme.