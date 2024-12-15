NTR should be awarded Bharat Ratna, says CM

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the Telugu Desam Party will make efforts to get Bharata Ratna award for legendary actor, TDP founder and former Chief Minister late N T Rama Rao.

He said that NTR who worked hard to eradicate poverty and provide food and shelter to poor deserves Bharata Ratna.

Addressing the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of NTR’s cine prastanam organised by the NTR Literary Committee headed by T D Janardhan here on Saturday, the Chief Min-ister said that NTR had put in efforts to achieve zero pov-erty throughout his life.

He recalled that NTR brought recognition and fame to Tel-ugu people across the globe. He said that NTR was the first leader to provide property rights to women and reser-vation for women in politics.

He said NTR started Rs 2-a-kg rice scheme which is being followed throughout the country at present.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP which has been fol-lowing the principles and ideology of NTR was now march-ing ahead to achieve zero poverty and economic equality. He said that Swarna Andhra vision-2047 was intended to improve per capita income and to uplift poor.

Addressing the gathering, former Vice-President M Ven-kaiah Naidu said that NTR’s life history should be included in school syllabus as a subject as he was a man of disci-pline and commitment.

Venkaiah said that he admired NTR for his discipline and commitment towards serving people. He said that the new generation entered politics deriving encouragement from the life of NTR.

He recalled that NTR was the first man to introduce reser-vation foro women and BCs in Zilla Parishads. Venkaiah said that NTR never tolerated corruption.