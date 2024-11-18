Live
Rajamouli, Prasanth Varma, others Praise 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Trailer as 'Wildfire'
The trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the internet by storm, with celebrities praising Allu Arjun and Sukumar's hard work.
The trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule has set the internet ablaze. Celebrities are praising the trailer, noting the intense effort of Allu Arjun and director Sukumar, which is visible in every frame.
(Pushpa's rule) is currently trending across social media platforms. Everywhere you look, people are talking about the trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Released amid huge anticipation, the trailer has garnered millions of views and is currently trending.
Celebrities have been praising it, with many calling it "a wildfire."
Allu Arjun has been expressing his gratitude to everyone who has shown support, thanking fans and colleagues by name.
Recently, director Rajamouli also shared his thoughts on the trailer. In the film, Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj, and Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role as Srivalli opposite him.
Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to release worldwide on December 5, 2024.
Check out posts by celebrities: