From access to outcomes in professional education

Abhishek Arora, Chief Executive Officer, TimesPro

“The Union Budget 2026–27 reinforces a welcome shift from access-driven education to outcome-led learning. The proposed Education to Employment Standing Committee can tighten alignment between curriculum, credentials, and industry demand—especially in the context of AI-driven roles.

Support for AVGC labs and creative technologies will strengthen early talent pipelines. Greater collaboration with edtech platforms and a rationalised GST regime on job-linked learning could further accelerate professional upskilling at scale.”