  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Education as an engine of inclusive and sustainable growth

  • Created On:  1 Feb 2026 5:39 PM IST
Education as an engine of inclusive and sustainable growth
X

Highlights the Budget’s focus on employability, equity, and technology-enabled learning.

Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University

“The Union Budget 2026 presents a decisive vision for transforming education into an engine of employability, innovation, and inclusive growth. With initiatives spanning AVGC labs, new institutes, girls’ hostels, and an Education-to-Employment Standing Committee, the focus is firmly on aligning learning with industry needs.

These measures reaffirm a national commitment to ensuring education translates seamlessly into skills, jobs, and sustainable economic progress for India’s youth.”

Tags

Union Budget 2026Education and EmployabilityTechnology-Enabled LearningInclusive GrowthIndustry-Aligned Skills
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Budget 2026 to boost education and employment creation, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Budget 2026 to boost education and employment creation, says Dharmendra Pradhan

National News

More
Share it
X