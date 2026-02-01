Education as an engine of inclusive and sustainable growth

Highlights the Budget’s focus on employability, equity, and technology-enabled learning.

Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, Chancellor, KL Deemed to be University

“The Union Budget 2026 presents a decisive vision for transforming education into an engine of employability, innovation, and inclusive growth. With initiatives spanning AVGC labs, new institutes, girls’ hostels, and an Education-to-Employment Standing Committee, the focus is firmly on aligning learning with industry needs.

These measures reaffirm a national commitment to ensuring education translates seamlessly into skills, jobs, and sustainable economic progress for India’s youth.”