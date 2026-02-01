Strengthening India’s technology and innovation ecosystem

The Budget was balancing long-term technology ambitions with near-term execution.

Deepak Kedia, Chief Financial Officer, Mastek Group

“The Union Budget 2026 reinforces the government’s focus on building a strong technology and innovation ecosystem. The expansion of the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 and the Biopharma SHAKTI programme highlight the role of innovation-led manufacturing and digital self-reliance.

Continued support for AI, data centres, cloud infrastructure, and MSME digital transformation provides long-term clarity and strengthens India’s position as a global digital hub.”